Piper Patterson late heroics lead West Plains past Hereford in regional quarterfinal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves took down Hereford on Tuesday night in four sets.

It was a huge win for the Lady Wolves, avenging their playoff loss from last year and becoming the first team in West Plains history to make a regional tournament.

The first set was the closest of the night, with the two teams trading blows back and forth. It was ultimately West Plains pulling away late and taking it 25-22. Then, dominating in the second set in route to a 25-11 set win.

However, Hereford bounced back in the third set thanks to some strong play from sophomore outside hitter Lexi Vellejo as they moved the match to 2-1 with a 25-16 set win.

That set up a pivotal fourth set where West Plains junior Piper Patterson took over. Patterson had three huge kills down the stretch including the match point to clinch victory for the Lady Wolves. Those kills were part of a 12-kill performance for Patterson, tied for the team-lead with Jaylen Franklin and Brooklyn Garcia.

“I just got mad and I had to turn in the switch and I did and we came out with the win.” Patterson said of her late set dominance.

With the win, West Plains will move on the play Stephenville in the regional semifinals this Friday.

“At the end of the day, we did what we needed to do and that’s a great win for us.” West Plains head coach Kaitlyn Cornelius said after the win. “It means a lot, not just for us, but for the future of our program and that culture and expectation that we’re trying to build.”

If Randall and West Plains both win on Friday, they’ll face off in the regional finals on Saturday for the right to represent the Panhandle in the state tournament.

