November 7 Election Results

By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is Election Day in Texas, and we have the local and state election results.

To view the election results, CLICK HERE.

Some local propositions include Canyon ISD’s Proposition A, Happy ISD’s Proposition A, Panhandle ISD Propositions A, B and C, Booker ISD’s Proposition A, Sunray ISD’s Proposition A, Miami ISD’s Proposition A, Grandview-Hopkins ISD’s Proposition A and the Hereford Special Election.

Canyon ISD is calling for a voter approved tax rate of 96 cents per $100 of taxable property valuation and will receive $5.1 million in funding if passed. The district says approval of this tax rate will result in the lowest tax rate in 30 years.

For Panhandle ISD, voters will decide on a $19.2 million package that includes three propositions. Proposition A will address aging schools, equipment and buses. Proposition B will address aging athletic facilities. Proposition C will provide new devices for students and teachers.

Voters in Hereford will decide on a proposed $6.5 million sports complex. The source of funds to pay for the complex will come from City of Hereford reserves and hotel occupancy tax money.

