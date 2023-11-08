Mayor Stanley addresses state of city’s contract with Randall County Jail

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today Mayor Cole Stanley addressed the current state of the city’s contract with the Randall County Jail to hold Class C Misdemeanor inmates.

In an executive meeting, the Randall County Commissioners Court issued a 180 day notice to the city to come in compliance with the contract with the county jail.

The agreement has been in place for 10 years, and the city is currently working with the county to come to a fair agreement for all taxpayers.

“What else as a city can we do that’s fair to my taxpayer and fair to your taxpayer so there’s equity within the city limits and within the county to work together so we can be good neighbors and partners,” said Mayor Stanley.

However, Mayor Stanley says the city will look to other options if they cannot come to an agreement.

“You don’t need a jail in Potter County, a jail in Randall County, an a jail in the city that duplicates that service for the taxpayer. What we need is we need good working relationships where we communicate well,” said Mayor Stanley. “And so, if we’re unable to work this out with Randall County, we’ll take the next step of going to other jails where we have options to enter into a contract with.”

Mayor Stanley says the city wants to come to an agreement that is equitable to all taxpayers in the city limits and the county. However, he said the city would consider options of contracts with other nearby jails, or the possibility of building a city jail, if needed.

“Our thing here, our number one priority is public safety and the well being of our officers and our citizens,” said Mayor Stanley. “And so it’s important whatever we do from here that remains our priority. And so we cannot have anything that negatively affects our ability to write those class c misdemeanors and make those arrests.”

