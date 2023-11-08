Who's Hiring?
Guyon Saunders Resource Center asks for donations before cold season
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the cold season nears, the Guyon Saunders Resource Center is asking for your help.

The Guyon Saunders Resource Center is a daytime homeless shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

They are asking for donations to keep clients warm and prevent winter health issues.

GSRC says they need coats, sweaters, thermal underwear, hats, gloves, scarves, hand warmers and water bottles.

“As we set into winter for a lot of people, gloves are an easy item to lose, hats, we need to be able to keep up with that turnover,” said Bryan Gillespie, program director for the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

The shelter especially needs larger-sized men and unisex coats.

One of the biggest obstacles is the wind chill. Gillespie says frostbite has taken fingers and toes from clients.

“We want to make sure that our clients stay warm this winter, that they are well hydrated, well taken care of that they’re not getting frostbite anywhere,” said Gillespie.

To donate to the monetary funds, click here or visit the resource center for drop off between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 200 South Tyler, Amarillo.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

