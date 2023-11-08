Who's Hiring?
Execution set for Thursday for man convicted in 1990 Amarillo murder

Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man(TDCJ)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The execution of a man convicted in a 1990 murder in Amarillo is scheduled for Thursday, November 9.

Brent Ray Brewer is scheduled to be executed for the April 1990 robbery and slaying of 66-year-old Robert Doyle Laminack of Amarillo.

Laminack was the owner of Amarillo Floor Company on South Western Street. He was approached by Brewer and Krystie Lynn Nystrom outside of his business and asked to give them a ride to the Salvation Army.

While in the car, Brewer stabbed Laminack to death.

Brewer and Nystrom then took his wallet containing $140 in cash and fled to an apartment of a friend, where they changed their bloody clothing.

Brewer suffered a deep cut to his palm during the assault and went to the hospital for treatment.

He and Nystrom then fled to Red Oak, Texas where they were arrested on May 8, 1990.

Although Brewer was originally sentenced to death, that ruling was overturned in 2007, reducing his sentence to life in prison. However, he was back in court for a retrial in 2009 and a new sentencing.

For the second time, Randall County District Attorney James Farren sought the death penalty, and the jury agreed.

According to court documents, the state presented many of the same witnesses and evidence as the first capital murder trial. Those included Laminack’s widow and daughter, crime scene photographs, blood splatter testimony and more.

In this trial, Nystrom agreed to testify and gave a firsthand account of the killing, which contained details the 1991 jury did not hear.

In 2013, Brewer was back in court searching to have his sentence reduced. He claimed “he did not receive effective assistance of council.” After an evidentiary hearing, the court denied his claims.

In 2020, nearly 30 years after the murder, Brewer filed another amended petition, again claiming ineffective assistance of council. The court again rejected these claims.

Again in April 2023, the court denied another appeal from Brewer.

His execution was then set for Thursday, November 9.

Nystrom is serving life in prison for her role in the killing.

