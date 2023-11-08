Cooling Down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After record setting heat, temperatures fall on Wednesday. A cold front will push south across the Panhandle on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will run as much a 35° cooler on Thursday as opposed to Tuesday. Amarillo not only broke a record high temperature for the date on Tuesday, also a record high for November was set at 88°. On Thursday there is a small chance of some light showers across the southern portions of the Panhandle otherwise the forecast is dry into next week.

