Cooler Outlook

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
A cold front is passing through today and bringing a return to November-like conditions. North of the front from Amarillo northward, afternoon temps are running in the 60s and 70s while 80s returned for one more day in southern zones ahead of the front. The boundary has kicked up northerly winds in the 15-25mph range and these winds will stay at 10-20mph overnight while ushering in cooler air. Temps will continue to fall overnight with mid to upper 30s for the northern half of the area and 40s south. Clouds will overspread the region tomorrow and prevent much of a warm up. Highs for Amarillo should only be in the low 50s but will likely stay in the 40s across the south where a few light showers may be possible. Temps may slip below freezing Friday morning with afternoon highs on Friday still in the 50s. The weekend looks very nice for fall with chilly mornings in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 60s.

