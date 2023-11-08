Cold Front Moving Through today

Who's Hiring?
By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A fast moving cold front is sweeping across our region today and bringing some brisk northerly winds. The front is also creating a wide temperature rage with highs in the 60s north of the front but in the 80s south of it. Winds will drop off a bit tonight, but lows will dip into the upper 30s. A much cooler day is expected tomorrow with highs only in the low 50s with increasing cloudiness. A few showers may skirt our southern counties tomorrow. The coldest temps will likely occur Friday morning with lows in the upper 20s. Chilly mornings with highs in the 60s can be expected this weekend.

