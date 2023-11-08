City Council approves Amarillo Northeast Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a $71 million award to start on the Amarillo Northeast Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Project.

Phase one will consist of the installation of approximately 13 miles of proposed sanitary sewer pipe and the abandonment of an imhoff tank and lift station.

“The very top end of that line starts at Highway 60 out north by the airport in proximity of that, and that gravity flows all the way out to the River Road plant that’s located out north of Amarillo,” said Floyd Hartman, assistant city manager for the City of Amarillo.

Hartman says this project will benefit all areas of Amarillo.

“This is on that magnitude level, providing future service for residents, businesses all across the city. It doesn’t just impact the area where it’s at, it impacts the entire city because it provides additional services,” said Hartman.

“The $71 million dollar Northwest Interceptor is a much needed investment in our city’s infrastructure and will greatly enhance development on the north side of Amarillo,” said Les Simpson, Amarillo City Council member.

“This just opens it up on all aspects of the city, all quadrants of the city for growth,” said Hartman.

The project is made possible through water and sewer revenue bonds. Phase one is set to be complete in 2025.

