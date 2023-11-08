Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo announces Veterans Day service schedule

The City of Amarillo has announced its Veterans Day service schedule for this Friday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced its Veterans Day service schedule for this Friday.

According to a press release, City Hall, the Amarillo Public Library System and Amarillo Municipal Court will all be closed on Friday.

All city golf courses will have normal hours of operation Friday and through the weekend.

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday.

According to the press release, the city’s Solid Waste pickup schedule will also be changed on Friday.

  • For residential customers, Friday routes will be collected on Thursday. Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday. All other routes will be collected on their normal schedule.
  • For commercial customers, all commercial routes will be serviced on Thursday and Saturday.
  • No curbside collection will be available Friday. Brush sites and the city landfill will be closed Friday.

