Changing Things Up

An approaching cold front looks to bring some changes for at least some parts of the area today. Unfortunately, regardless of where you are in relation to the cold front, windy conditions will be expected. Ahead of the front, winds will be warm and dry out of the west, around 15-25 mph with highs expected in the 80°s. Now, that being said, the cold front is approaching with timing expected around the late afternoon/early evening period. If it arrives quicker, we’ll see 15-25 mph winds out of the north, but daytime highs will drop into the 60°-70°s behind it. Tomorrow, expect cloudier skies and much cooler conditions area-wide, with low-end rain chances in our southern counties.

