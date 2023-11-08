Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Bushland volleyball extends regional tournament appearance streak with sweep over Liberty

VIDEO: Bushland volleyball extends regional tournament appearance streak with sweep over Liberty
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons advanced past Lubbock Liberty on Tuesday night in Dimmitt to advance to another regional tournament.

Bushland took the three sets in dominant fashion once again, winning 25-12, 25-15, and 25-12 to eliminate Liberty.

“The girls did a fantastic job.” Bushland head coach Jason Culpepper said of the win. “It is really special to be a part of this group. Winning in three against a team as good as Lubbock Liberty means a great deal of hard work is paying off for our team.”

It was another sweep for the Lady Falcons, as they’ve had in every round of the playoffs thus far. Dating back to district play, this marks their 12th straight sweep overall.

They now advance to the regional tournament, as they have every year for over a decade straight. They’ll face off against Clyde in the regional semifinals on Friday. The regional finals are scheduled for Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say police have identified a suspect from the social media threat that caused Pampa...
Police identify suspect from social media threat to Pampa High School
Amarillo police are responding to a wreck involving a building and a person near S.E. 10th...
Amarillo police: Truck strikes person, building in wreck near S.E. 10th Ave and Ross St
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Source: Pampa Police Department
Pampa police: 14-year-old student arrested on terroristic threat charge

Latest News

Randall volleyball takes down Canyon to advance to regional tournament.
Randall volleyball eliminates rival Canyon in playoff sweep
Piper Patterson and West Plains advance to regional tournament.
Piper Patterson late heroics lead West Plains past Hereford in regional quarterfinal
Doubleheader Livestream
TPSN to Live Stream the 4A Regional Quarterfinal Volleyball Doubleheader
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Aaron Wampler, Pete Christy and Jon Murphy
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Aaron Wampler, Pete Christy and Jon Murphy