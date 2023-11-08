Bushland volleyball extends regional tournament appearance streak with sweep over Liberty

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons advanced past Lubbock Liberty on Tuesday night in Dimmitt to advance to another regional tournament.

Bushland took the three sets in dominant fashion once again, winning 25-12, 25-15, and 25-12 to eliminate Liberty.

“The girls did a fantastic job.” Bushland head coach Jason Culpepper said of the win. “It is really special to be a part of this group. Winning in three against a team as good as Lubbock Liberty means a great deal of hard work is paying off for our team.”

It was another sweep for the Lady Falcons, as they’ve had in every round of the playoffs thus far. Dating back to district play, this marks their 12th straight sweep overall.

They now advance to the regional tournament, as they have every year for over a decade straight. They’ll face off against Clyde in the regional semifinals on Friday. The regional finals are scheduled for Saturday.

