AmTech Career Academy to host Veterans Day breakfast this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AmTech Career Academy will host a Veterans Day breakfast this Friday.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at AmTech Career Academy, 3601 Plains Blvd.

The event will also include coffee, water, biscuits, and gravy. Event organizers say the event will be hosted to remember the honor, courage and sacrifice of veterans.

