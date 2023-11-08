Who's Hiring?
AmTech Career Academy to host Veterans Day breakfast this Friday

AmTech Career Academy will host a Veterans Day breakfast this Friday. (Source: AISD)
AmTech Career Academy will host a Veterans Day breakfast this Friday. (Source: AISD)
By Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AmTech Career Academy will host a Veterans Day breakfast this Friday.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at AmTech Career Academy, 3601 Plains Blvd.

The event will also include coffee, water, biscuits, and gravy. Event organizers say the event will be hosted to remember the honor, courage and sacrifice of veterans.

