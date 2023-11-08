Amarillo police warns public of ongoing scam involving The Nat on 6th Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam involving The Nat on 6th.

The Amarillo police received a call from The Nat on 6th about a scam on social media involving them.

Police were told that someone posted onto a group page about a party being held at The Nat for Christmas.

The poster looks real and also provided a phone number, email and QR code to scan.

A potential victim had some question, so they called the actual The Nat leading them to discover it is a scam.

The poster looks like this:

Scammers are making posters to deceived people in Amarillo. (Source: Amarillo Police Department (Amarillo Police Department)

APD is telling the public not to pay them any money and to make a report if you have.

Officials also said to be careful and check before paying for something.

If you need to make a report, call APD at (806) 378-4257.

