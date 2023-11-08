Amarillo Fire Department responds to 2 alarm structure fire on South Kentucky Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 908 south Kentucky street this afternoon.

According to officials, the first engine to arrive reported finding a residence with heavy fire coming from the front door, windows and eaves to the house to the south, burning the exterior.

Firefighters quickly stopped the fire from spreading to the inside of a second structure at 910 S Kentucky and began fighting the fire at the 908 residence.

Crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes after arriving, according to officials.

The department reported that there were no injuries at either home.

The occupant of the first residence was cooking on the front porch when the fire got out of control, officials say.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.