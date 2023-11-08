Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Fire Department responds to 2 alarm structure fire on South Kentucky Street

Amarillo Fire Department responds to 2 alarm structure fire on South Kentucky
Amarillo Fire Department responds to 2 alarm structure fire on South Kentucky(Source: Amarillo Fire Department)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 908 south Kentucky street this afternoon.

According to officials, the first engine to arrive reported finding a residence with heavy fire coming from the front door, windows and eaves to the house to the south, burning the exterior.

Firefighters quickly stopped the fire from spreading to the inside of a second structure at 910 S Kentucky and began fighting the fire at the 908 residence.

Crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes after arriving, according to officials.

The department reported that there were no injuries at either home.

The occupant of the first residence was cooking on the front porch when the fire got out of control, officials say.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Source: Pampa Police Department
Pampa police: 14-year-old student arrested on terroristic threat charge
Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a $71 million award to start on the Amarillo...
City Council approves Amarillo Northeast Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Project
Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Execution set for Thursday for man convicted in 1990 Amarillo murder
A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Hobbs died in a crash with a semi-truck in Gaines County over...
Hobbs motorcyclist dies in crash involving semi-truck

Latest News

A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 still closed after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
WT Military and Veterans Services earns statewide honor
AmTech Career Academy will host a Veterans Day breakfast this Friday. (Source: AISD)
AmTech Career Academy to host Veterans Day breakfast this Friday
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE