Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Alajiki scores 17, Rice knocks off Saint Thomas (TX) 101-57

Led by Sam Alajiki’s 17 points, the Rice Owls defeated the Saint Thomas Celts 101-57
football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Sam Alajiki scored 17 points as Rice beat Saint Thomas 101-57 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Alajiki finished 5 of 5 from 3-point range for the Owls. Max Fiedler scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists. Noah Shelby was 4-of-7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Calvin Williams finished with 20 points for the Celts. Nick Anderson added eight points for Saint Thomas. Andrew Adebo also put up seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Source: Pampa Police Department
Pampa police: 14-year-old student arrested on terroristic threat charge
Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a $71 million award to start on the Amarillo...
City Council approves Amarillo Northeast Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Project
Officials say police have identified a suspect from the social media threat that caused Pampa...
Police identify suspect from social media threat to Pampa High School
A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Hobbs died in a crash with a semi-truck in Gaines County over...
Hobbs motorcyclist dies in crash involving semi-truck

Latest News

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play during overtime of the team's...
Victor Wembanyama’s NBA education is underway. The French teen is passing the early tests
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech Red Raiders tip off season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
Houston Rockets logo
Houston plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight victory
Logo
Toronto plays Dallas following overtime win