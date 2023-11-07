Who's Hiring?
WT to host panel discussion on ‘Super Women’ in music this Thursday

West Texas A&M University will host a panel discussion focusing on women in music this Thursday.
West Texas A&M University will host a panel discussion focusing on women in music this Thursday.(Credit: WTAMU)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host a panel discussion focusing on women in music this Thursday.

The “Super Women: A Panel on Women in Music” discussion will begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on WT’s campus.

The discussion is free and open to the public.

According to a press release, panelists at the discussion will include:

  • Johnny Black, afternoon DJ and content director at 100.9 The Eagle
  • Jenny Inzerillo, music director and host for High Plains Public Radio
  • Amy Hart, FM90 program director
  • Dr. Brian Ingrassia, WT associate professor of history

“I traditionally use music as the text for one of my English courses,” said Daniel Klaehn, WT Writing Center director and instructor in WT’s Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages. “This semester, my course is titled ‘The Super Woman,’ where I utilize artists such as Dolly Parton, Destiny’s Child and Tracy Chapman to shape conversations around cultural, workplace and relational issues.”

During the event, panelists will discuss and share insights into popular female artists.

“Audiences will learn from these experts about both historical and current issues facing women in music, especially how those issues exist in the Texas Panhandle,” Klaehn said. “We want to encourage people to learn about others through music, and, ultimately, we hope people will write their own stories.”

