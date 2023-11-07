Who's Hiring?
Volunteers needed for Special Olympics Bowling Competition at Western Bowl

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) will host its annual Special Olympics Bowling Competition for Panhandle athletes this Saturday and need volunteers to assist with various duties.

According to a press release, the competition will be at Western Bowl on Saturday, Nov 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The competition is open to the public and free to attend.

Volunteers are still needed to assist with various duties at the competition.

According to the release, over 300 athletes ranging from 10-71 years old will compete in the event. Competitors will showcase their skills in a variety of play styles.

To qualify for the Area 16 Bowling Competition, athletes must be at least eight years old and have spent at least eight weeks training for the event.

To volunteer or for more information about this competition, email ngipson@sotx.org or call 806-477-8926.

