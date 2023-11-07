Texas Baptist Men bring help, hope and healing to Hawaii’s wildfire survivors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been nearly three months since the deadly wildfires ripped through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina, leaving many lives lost and homes destroyed.

Amidst the devastation, Texas Baptist Men (TBM) has been on a mission to bring help, hope and healing to the affected community.

Ernest McNabb from Amarillo recently returned home after serving in Lahaina for about two weeks.

He says the entire town is destroyed and compares it to if the city of Claude in the Panhandle was burned.

“I had one homeowner ask me twice, ‘Are you sure that this is the location?’ Because their houses are real close together, it’s just piles of ash, piles of ash and piles of ash,” said Ernest McNabb, blue cap, Paramount Baptist Church and TBM.

Volunteers sift through ashes to find a glimmer of hope for homeowners, searching for items such as jewelry, wedding rings and other small treasures that held sentimental value to the homeowners.

They also pray with homeowners and share the love of Christ.

McNabb described this mission as unlike any other he’s been on.

“We worked in some houses where people were burned to death and that’s kind of an eerie feeling to try to help people that are still alive find various things on the property,” said McNabb.

The affected area in Hawaii remains tightly secured, with residents unable to access their properties until specific sections are deemed safe.

“They’ve opened up probably half of the homes, but there are still homeowners in Hawaii who have not seen their property,” said David Wells, director of disaster relief, TBM.

Texas Baptist Men’s mission was complicated by media blackouts enforced in the area.

McNabb could capture only one picture of during his time there.

“We couldn’t take any pictures because they tell me there’s over 100 lawsuits going on about the fire and how it all happened. If you went in there with a camera, they’d take your camera away from you, even if you were taking pictures with your phone,” McNabb explained.

McNabb emphasized that there is still much work to be done in Hawaii and expects to possibly go back in December.

He also says his team from the Panhandle is on standby, ready to deploy for other missions including deployment to Israel.

If you would like to volunteer with this group or donate to its cause, click here.

