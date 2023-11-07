SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Aaron Wampler, Pete Christy and Jon Murphy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Aaron Wampler, Pete Christy and Jon Murphy on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Aaron Wampler, Clarendon Football Head Coach:

Clarendon football head coach Aaron Wampler tells us about claiming the district title, how impressed he is that the team was able to accomplish this and more!

Pete Christy, KCBD Sports Director:

KCBD Sports Director Pete Christy talks to us about the playoff slate for high school football, what games he’s interested in this week and more!

Jon Murphy, Stratford Football Head Coach:

Stratford football head coach Jon Murphy chats with us about what this season’s record says about the team, his expectations for this week’s matchup and more!

