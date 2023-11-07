Who's Hiring?
Records May Fall

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Unseasonably warm temperatures on Tuesday. The record high for Amarillo for the date is 86° and the forecast is 87°. If Amarillo hits 87° that would be a new record for the date and the month of November. Expect windy conditions in the afternoon and a Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the area. On Wednesday a dry cold front will push south across the area and drop temperatures by almost 30° by Thursday.

