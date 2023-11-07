Who's Hiring?
Records Likely Today

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Unseasonably warm weather is expected today as dry winds from the SW crank up over 30mph and combine with sunshine to push highs into the mid to upper 80s. After today, a transition to cooler weather is on schedule as our next cold front moves in from the north. We should warm into the 70s before the front tomorrow afternoon, but by Thursday some much cooler air will settle in keep daytime temps in the 50s. We should once again be dipping below the freezing mark by Friday and Saturday mornings. This front will not bring any moisture to the area, however, and dry conditions are expected for the foreseeable future.

