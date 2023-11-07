Polls open today for Election Day 2023 midterms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Election Day locations in Potter County are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and in Randall County, polling locations are also open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Potter County’s busiest location is the Santa Fe Building, other locations are:

Bushland Fire Station #1

Chaparral Hills Church

Diversity Church

Main Entrance

Highland Park Admin. Bldg.

NW Branch Library

Santa Fe. Bldg.

Trinity Baptist Church

Valle de Oro Fire Station #2

Casey Carpet One

Cornerstone Outreach

Eastridge Lanes

Kids, Inc.

Pride Home Center

Tri-State Fairgrounds

United Citizens Forum

The Randall County Annex is always the busiest location for Randall County, other locations include:

Crossroads Country Church

Journey Church

Comanche Trail Church of Christ

Arden Road Baptist

Randall County Justice Center

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church

Ascension Academy

Randall County Annex

Southwest Church of Christ

The Summit

Redeemer Christian Church

Coulter Road Baptist Church

Southwest Public Library

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center

Freedom Fellowship Church

According to the League of Women Voters, here are a couple of races on the ballot:

Proposition 4: Sending $7.1 billion to school districts so they can lower their property tax rates. The amendment also includes other tax reforms, including a temporary limit on appraisals for commercial, mineral, and residential properties that don’t receive a homestead exemption that are worth less than $5 million. The amendment would also expand the pool of businesses that don’t have to pay the state’s franchise tax — and allow voters to elect three members to their local appraisal district’s board of directors, which are currently appointed.

Proposition 2: Allow cities and counties to exempt childcare providers from property taxes for any facilities used to run a childcare business. The value of the exemption would have to be at least 50 percent of the property’s appraised value.

Proposition 14: Provide for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks. Lawmakers propose investing more than $1 billion for state parks, which advocates said would create “a new golden age” for the park system. the funding would go to buying more land for the state parks system, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Proposition 8: If it passes, $1.5 billion would be allocated to expand internet availability in Texas, where some 7 million people currently lack access. These dollars would help pay to develop and finance broadband and telecommunications services as well as 911 services.

Proposition 9: Covers Senate Bill 10, which would provide some retired Texas teachers with cost-of-living raises to their monthly pension checks. But to afford these raises, lawmakers need to ask voters to allow them to use $3.3 billion from the general revenue fund and move it to the retired teachers fund.

