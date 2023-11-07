Who's Hiring?
Polls open today for Election Day 2023 midterms

With the next election just a little bit over two months away, election administrators in both Potter and Randall Counties want to make sure voters feel secure when they head to the polls. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Election Day locations in Potter County are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and in Randall County, polling locations are also open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Potter County’s busiest location is the Santa Fe Building, other locations are:

  • Bushland Fire Station #1
  • Chaparral Hills Church
  • Diversity Church
  • Main Entrance
  • Highland Park Admin. Bldg.
  • NW Branch Library
  • Santa Fe. Bldg.
  • Trinity Baptist Church
  • Valle de Oro Fire Station #2
  • Casey Carpet One
  • Cornerstone Outreach
  • Eastridge Lanes
  • Kids, Inc.
  • Pride Home Center
  • Tri-State Fairgrounds
  • United Citizens Forum

The Randall County Annex is always the busiest location for Randall County, other locations include:

  • Crossroads Country Church
  • Journey Church
  • Comanche Trail Church of Christ
  • Arden Road Baptist
  • Randall County Justice Center
  • Oasis Southwest Baptist Church
  • Ascension Academy
  • Randall County Annex
  • Southwest Church of Christ
  • The Summit
  • Redeemer Christian Church
  • Coulter Road Baptist Church
  • Southwest Public Library
  • Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center
  • Freedom Fellowship Church

According to the League of Women Voters, here are a couple of races on the ballot:

Proposition 4: Sending $7.1 billion to school districts so they can lower their property tax rates. The amendment also includes other tax reforms, including a temporary limit on appraisals for commercial, mineral, and residential properties that don’t receive a homestead exemption that are worth less than $5 million. The amendment would also expand the pool of businesses that don’t have to pay the state’s franchise tax — and allow voters to elect three members to their local appraisal district’s board of directors, which are currently appointed.

Proposition 2: Allow cities and counties to exempt childcare providers from property taxes for any facilities used to run a childcare business. The value of the exemption would have to be at least 50 percent of the property’s appraised value.

Proposition 14: Provide for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks. Lawmakers propose investing more than $1 billion for state parks, which advocates said would create “a new golden age” for the park system. the funding would go to buying more land for the state parks system, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Proposition 8: If it passes, $1.5 billion would be allocated to expand internet availability in Texas, where some 7 million people currently lack access. These dollars would help pay to develop and finance broadband and telecommunications services as well as 911 services.

Proposition 9: Covers Senate Bill 10, which would provide some retired Texas teachers with cost-of-living raises to their monthly pension checks. But to afford these raises, lawmakers need to ask voters to allow them to use $3.3 billion from the general revenue fund and move it to the retired teachers fund.

