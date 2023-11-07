Who's Hiring?
Pantex to host long-term Environmental Stewardship public meeting Thursday

Pantex will co-host the the long-term Environmental Stewardship public meeting this Thursday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex will host the the long-term Environmental Stewardship public meeting this Thursday.

The public meeting will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Square House Museum, 501 Elsie in Panhandle.

The meeting will also be co-hosted by the U.S. DOE National Nuclear Security Administration and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

