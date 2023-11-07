Pantex to host long-term Environmental Stewardship public meeting Thursday
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex will host the the long-term Environmental Stewardship public meeting this Thursday.
The public meeting will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Square House Museum, 501 Elsie in Panhandle.
The meeting will also be co-hosted by the U.S. DOE National Nuclear Security Administration and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
