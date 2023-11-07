Pampa police: 14-year-old student arrested on terroristic threat charge

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampa Police Department said a 14-year-old student was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat.

On Tuesday, police were called about a possible threat made to Pampa High School via a social media post.

The school went into secure mode and students and staff were released early.

During the investigation, Pampa PD Criminal Investigation Division arrested a 14-year-old student for a terroristic threat charge, which is a third degree felony.

The juvenile was turned over to the Gray County Juvenile Probation custody and was later taken to the juvenile facility.

No further details were made available.

