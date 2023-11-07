Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Pampa police: 14-year-old student arrested on terroristic threat charge

Source: Pampa Police Department
Source: Pampa Police Department
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampa Police Department said a 14-year-old student was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat.

On Tuesday, police were called about a possible threat made to Pampa High School via a social media post.

The school went into secure mode and students and staff were released early.

During the investigation, Pampa PD Criminal Investigation Division arrested a 14-year-old student for a terroristic threat charge, which is a third degree felony.

The juvenile was turned over to the Gray County Juvenile Probation custody and was later taken to the juvenile facility.

No further details were made available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are responding to a wreck involving a building and a person near S.E. 10th...
Amarillo police: Truck strikes person, building in wreck near S.E. 10th Ave and Ross St
Officials say police have identified a suspect from the social media threat that caused Pampa...
Police identify suspect from social media threat to Pampa High School
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tyson has confirmed that The United Family division was not affected by this recall, as their...
United Supermarkets in Texas & New Mexico not affected by Tyson chicken nugget recall
Jonathan Sullivan
Clovis man sentenced for Memorial Day police chase

Latest News

Ruben is on the road to Hereford where he makes a stop at a restaurant that’s been serving the...
Ruben on the Road: Restaurant serving Hereford for almost 20 years
Playa Field Day (Source: Ogallala Commons)
Deadline to register for Playa Field Day seminar in Canyon is this Thursday
Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared that the City of Amarillo is a designated Music Friendly...
Gov. Greg Abbott declares City of Amarillo as a designated Music Friendly Texas Community
Ruben on the Road: Restaurant serving Hereford for almost 20 years
Ruben on the Road: Restaurant serving Hereford for almost 20 years