Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., but reports show less than 20% of diagnosed adults participate in cancer clinical trials. This week, on “Listening to America” Peter Zampa speaks with a cancer patient who nearly lost everything in search of life-saving care. Plus, he speaks to the founder of the Lazarex Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit working to boost cancer clinical trial diversity and enrollment.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are responding to a wreck involving a building and a person near S.E. 10th...
Amarillo police: Truck strikes person, building in wreck near S.E. 10th Ave and Ross St
Officials say police have identified a suspect from the social media threat that caused Pampa...
Police identify suspect from social media threat to Pampa High School
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tyson has confirmed that The United Family division was not affected by this recall, as their...
United Supermarkets in Texas & New Mexico not affected by Tyson chicken nugget recall
Jonathan Sullivan
Clovis man sentenced for Memorial Day police chase