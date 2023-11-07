Who's Hiring?
Gov. Greg Abbott declares City of Amarillo as a designated Music Friendly Texas Community

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared that the City of Amarillo is a designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared that the City of Amarillo is a designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community.

The Music Friendly Texas program is for music business-related economic development and job creation in communities and cities, according to a press release.

“Congratulations to the City of Amarillo on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state.”

He said Music Friendly Texas Communities are certified by the Texas Music Office. To become certified, the city had to have a completion of a multi-step certification process.

“Amarillo has always been a music-friendly city with wonderful musicians and live music venues,” said Mayor Cole Stanley. “We are proud to now join our peers across the state as an official Music Friendly Texas Certified Community.”

Other Amarillo officials shared their hopes about the new certification.

“We are celebrating Amarillo’s incredibly rich tradition of arts and culture with this designation,” said Amarillo College Music & Theatre Department Chair and Amarillo Music Friendly Advisory Board Chair Camille D. Nies. “We hope this helps others enjoy the oasis of musical styles, venues, and artists located here in Amarillo.”

“We’ve always known Amarillo to be a place of unique character and culture,” said Visit Amarillo Executive Director Kashion Smith. “Receiving the Texas Music Office designation as a Music Friendly Texas Community truly underscores our commitment to celebrating the diverse musical talents that thrive in our city. From the iconic Route 66 to the vibrant local scene, Amarillo’s music heritage is a testament to our city’s spirit. We’re excited to welcome musicians, music lovers, and visitors to experience the harmony of our thriving music culture.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony is Monday, Nov. 13 at 4:00 p.m. and will include speakers from the Amarillo community and city leadres.

