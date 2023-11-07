Who's Hiring?
Dry & Windy

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
As we head into our Tuesday morning, dry, warm, and windy conditions will dominate. Picking up this afternoon, we’ll see winds sustained around 20-30 mph out of the southwest, gusting close to 40+ at times. Temperatures will be well above average again, with highs in the high 80°s for most of the day. Because of this, Red Flag Warnings have been issued for the area until sundown this evening. A cold front is still on track for late Wednesday, where winds will still stay stout, but perhaps some light showers join the conversation Thursday.

