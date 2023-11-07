Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Deadline to register for Playa Field Day seminar in Canyon is this Thursday

Playa Field Day (Source: Ogallala Commons)
Playa Field Day (Source: Ogallala Commons)(Ogallala Commons)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to register for a Playa Field Day seminar in Canyon is this Thursday.

The seminar is Nov. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Palo Duro Room of the Cole Community Center, 300 16th Street, according to a press release.

The session will focus on the migration of waterfowl into the the High Plains area and the numerous duck species found here in the area.

Doors will open at 9:00 a.m. with an opening presentation from Heather Johnson, migratory game bird specialist at Region I for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

She will talk about playa ecosystems and the Texas Playa Conservation Initiative.

Kevin Kraai, a Canyon-based Texas Parks and Wildlife waterfowl program leader, and Jim Steiert, a playa author and outdoor writer from Hereford, will offer a survey of waterfowl that are currently migrating to the Panhandle-South Plains.

There will be a chicken fried steak lunch at 11:00 a.m., which will be catered by Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner.

At 11:45 a.m., the group will go to Buffalo Lake National Wildlife Refuge for a field trip to Stewart Dike. This is about 13 miles up the road at Umbarger.

Registration is $25 per person and includes lunch, drinks and snacks.

If interested, contact Darryl Birkenfeld at darryl@ogallalacommons.org or by calling (806) 945-2255.

You can also register online here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are responding to a wreck involving a building and a person near S.E. 10th...
Amarillo police: Truck strikes person, building in wreck near S.E. 10th Ave and Ross St
Officials say police have identified a suspect from the social media threat that caused Pampa...
Police identify suspect from social media threat to Pampa High School
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tyson has confirmed that The United Family division was not affected by this recall, as their...
United Supermarkets in Texas & New Mexico not affected by Tyson chicken nugget recall
Jonathan Sullivan
Clovis man sentenced for Memorial Day police chase

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared that the City of Amarillo is a designated Music Friendly...
Gov. Greg Abbott declares City of Amarillo as a designated Music Friendly Texas Community
With the next election just a little bit over two months away, election administrators in both...
Polls open today for Election Day 2023 midterms
Transformation Park officially broke ground in April and is anticipating construction to start...
‘Each of us plays our own part’: Transformation Park anticipating construction to start early next year
It’s been nearly three months since the deadly wildfires ripped through the Hawaiian town of...
Texas Baptist Men bring help, hope and healing to Hawaii’s wildfire survivors