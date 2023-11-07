Who's Hiring?
Cooling Trend On The Way

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
After record highs for November today at 88 for Amarillo and even 90 in eastern counties, we will experience a shift in the forecast that will bring cooler air to the area. We may still reach highs near 80 tomorrow in the mid afternoon, but a cold front will arrive late in the day and a cooler north wind will commence. Behind the front on Thursday, daytime highs will only stay in the low to mid 50s with a cool breeze. Lows on Friday morning will likely be at or below freezing and upper 50 afternoon temps are likely Friday. Right now it looks like classic November weather for the weekend with chilly 30s in the morning and 60s in the afternoons.

