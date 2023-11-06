Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

You can stay at Martha Stewart’s guesthouse for just $11.23

Booking.com has listed Martha Stewart’s farm guesthouse for a one-night pre-Thanksgiving stay. (Credit: Booking.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are interested in learning how to be the host with the most from one of the best, here is your chance.

Booking.com has listed Martha Stewart’s farm guesthouse for a one-night pre-Thanksgiving stay.

The 1,800-square-foot space in Bedford, New York, is available Nov. 18 for $11.23. The price honors the date of Thanksgiving this year.

The experience includes a full itinerary, created by Stewart.

Guests will get a guided tour of the property, with stops at Stewart’s Instagram-famous chicken coop, gardens and stables. There is also an instruction on wreath-making and table-setting, as well as a catered brunch with Stewart herself.

The booking window opens on Nov. 16 at noon E.T.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Winfrey and the Canyon Eagles
High school football results and playoff matchups in the Texas Panhandle
A motorcyclist in Clovis has died after a crash.
Clovis Police: Motorcyclist dies in crash
The Walmart in Clovis partially reopened today, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.
Clovis Walmart partially reopens two months after fire
Traffic has returned to normal after a three-vehicle crash on I-27 near McCormick Road.
Traffic returns to normal after 3-vehicle crash on I-27 near McCormick
Randall, Canyon & Addy Bristow bring home the gold
Canyon Boys, Randall Girls, and Addy Bristow bring home the gold in UIL state cross country meet

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: ‘This is not a political rally’
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to gun license
FILE - Scientists have discovered the oldest black hole yet, formed a mere 470 million years...
Oldest black hole discovered dating back to 470 million years after the Big Bang
Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party
Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers