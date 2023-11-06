WT speech-language pathology program offering free voice disorder screenings Tuesday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Students in West Texas A&M University’s speech-language pathology program will be offering free voice disorder screenings this Tuesday.

The vocal hygiene spa and prevention clinic will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

Appointments are not necessary and attendees will be screened on a first come, first served basis, according to a press release.

Voice disorders often are characterized by hoarseness or the inability to perform functional activities that require vocal communication, said Zeth Collom, WT instructor of communication disorders and director of clinical operations for the WT Speech and Hearing Clinic.

“Our graduate students are taught principles of voice assessment and care using various techniques via case-based and hands-on instruction,” said Collom. “And in my own practice, I collaborate with ear-nose-throat physicians in the area and out of state for patients such as teachers in rural school districts, professional vocalists rehearsing for a show, or older members of a church choir who aren’t ready yet to stop singing.”

The event is being held to help regional residents deal with and prevent problems stemming from voice disorders.

According to the press release, attendees will learn how to implement therapy strategies to prevent voice problems. Attendees will be screened for a voice disorder, learn basic vocal exercises and receive laryngeal massages under the supervision of clinical instructors in speech-language pathology.

