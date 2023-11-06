Warm, Then Cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! The warmth will continue today with highs in the mid 80′s with a lot of sunshine and a dry westerly breeze. The same conditions will prevail tomorrow (maybe with some breezier winds) with record highs possible both today and tomorrow. With daytime highs unseasonably warm, overnight lows will be pretty mild through the next couple of nights. A cold front will enter through the area Wednesday night, rapidly cooling things down where we’ll see highs more in the 50′s and 60′s by the end of the work week and through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.