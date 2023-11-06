Who's Hiring?
United Supermarkets in Texas & New Mexico not affected by Tyson chicken nugget recall

Tyson has confirmed that The United Family division was not affected by this recall, as their records indicate that we did not receive any of the affected product.(CNN Newsource)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Below is a statement from The United Family concerning the recent recall of a Tyson® Brand product:

“United Supermarkets, Albertsons, Amigos, and Market Street in Texas and New Mexico are NOT affected by Tyson® Brand voluntary product recall involving fully cooked ‘Fun Nuggets,’ item number 10000048153, expiration date, September 4, 2023. This product is being recalled by Tyson® Brand due to possible small, pliable metal pieces. Tyson has confirmed that The United Family division was not affected by this recall, as their records indicate that we did not receive any of the affected product.”

The recall is on Tyson’s website, which links to the USDA for specifics https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/tyson-foods-inc--recalls-chicken-patty-product-due-possible-foreign-matter

