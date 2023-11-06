Who's Hiring?
TPSN to Live Stream the 4A Regional Quarterfinal Volleyball Doubleheader

Doubleheader Livestream
(TPSN)
By Mike Roden
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will live stream the 4A volleyball playoff doubleheader Tuesday at the WT Fieldhouse in Canyon.

At 6 p.m., West Plains meets Hereford, followed by Canyon taking on Randall at 8 p.m.

To watch the West Plains vs Hereford match, click here.

To watch the Canyon vs Randall match, click here.

