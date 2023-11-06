TPSN to Live Stream the 4A Regional Quarterfinal Volleyball Doubleheader
Published: Nov. 6, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will live stream the 4A volleyball playoff doubleheader Tuesday at the WT Fieldhouse in Canyon.
At 6 p.m., West Plains meets Hereford, followed by Canyon taking on Randall at 8 p.m.
To watch the West Plains vs Hereford match, click here.
To watch the Canyon vs Randall match, click here.
