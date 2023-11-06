Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chad Dunnam, Haleigh Burns and Mike Roden

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chad Dunnam, Haleigh Burns and Mike Roden
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chad Dunnam, Haleigh Burns and Mike Roden
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Chad Dunnam, Haleigh Burns and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High Football Head Coach:

Amarillo High football head coach Chad Dunnam talks to us about his expectations and how the team did this season, what he’s seen from players and more!

Haleigh Burns, Randall Volleyball Head Coach:

Randall volleyball head coach Haleigh Burns chats with us about what it means to her for all four teams to make it to this point in playoffs, players that have stood out to her and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden gives us a short preview of TPSN’s busy week with volleyball and football!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are responding to a wreck involving a building and a person near S.E. 10th...
Amarillo police: Truck strikes person, building in wreck near S.E. 10th Ave and Ross St
Todd Winfrey and the Canyon Eagles
High school football results and playoff matchups in the Texas Panhandle
Officials said Pampa High School students and staff are being released early today while police...
Pampa High School dismissed early on Monday while police investigate
A motorcyclist in Clovis has died after a crash.
Clovis Police: Motorcyclist dies in crash
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Haleigh Burns chats with us about making it to this point in playoffs
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Haleigh Burns chats with us about making it to this point in playoffs
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Chad Dunnam talks to us about what he's seen from his players
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Chad Dunnam talks to us about what he's seen from his players
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden previews a busy week for TPSN
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden previews a busy week for TPSN
Randall, Canyon & Addy Bristow bring home the gold
Canyon Boys, Randall Girls, and Addy Bristow bring home the gold in UIL state cross country meet