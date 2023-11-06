SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chad Dunnam, Haleigh Burns and Mike Roden

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Chad Dunnam, Haleigh Burns and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High Football Head Coach:

Amarillo High football head coach Chad Dunnam talks to us about his expectations and how the team did this season, what he’s seen from players and more!

Haleigh Burns, Randall Volleyball Head Coach:

Randall volleyball head coach Haleigh Burns chats with us about what it means to her for all four teams to make it to this point in playoffs, players that have stood out to her and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden gives us a short preview of TPSN’s busy week with volleyball and football!

