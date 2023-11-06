Who's Hiring?
Reliever Hector Neris declines $8.5 million mutual option with Houston Astros

Reliever Hector Neris declined his part of an $8.5 million mutual option for 2024 with the Houston Astros and became a free agent
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(Source: Houston Astros)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Reliever Hector Neris declined his part of an $8.5 million mutual option for 2024 with the Houston Astros and became a free agent Sunday.

Neris gets a $1 million buyout, completing a $17 million, two-year contract.

The 34-year-old right-hander was 6-3 with a 1.71 ERA and two saves in 71 games, his third straight season of 70 or more appearances. He had a 6.48 ERA in seven postseason appearances, allowing home runs to Minnesota's Jorge Polanco and Royce Lewis in an AL Division Series opener and to Texas' Josh Jung in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

From the Dominican Republic, Neris is 33-36 with a 3.24 ERA and 89 saves in 10 seasons with Philadelphia (2014-21) and Houston (2022-23).

