Record Heat?

Things are looking sunny and warm for the start of your week. For today, expect highs either close to, or in record territory with mid 80°s expected. We’ll see light west/northwesterly breezes at 5-15 mph. Lows in the 50°s. Tuesday will be just as, if not warmer than today, except with windier conditions that may prompt some wildfire concerns. A mid-week front Wednesday into Thursday will drop our daytime highs and bring low-end precip chances to the region.

