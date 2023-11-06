Who's Hiring?
Randall County Sheriff’s Office to host civilian response training event this Tuesday

The Randall County Sheriff's Office will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training course this Tuesday.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training course this Tuesday.(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training course this Tuesday.

The training will start at 6:00 p.m. at Trinity Fellowship Church, 5000 Hollywood Road. No RSVP is required.

According to a press release, Randall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Hank Blanchard and Sheriff Christopher Forbis will teach the training.

The training will provide strategies, guidance and a plan for surviving an active shooter event. According to the release, topics will include history, the prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues and more.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events...
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training course this Tuesday.(Credit: Randall County Sheriff's Office)

