Randall County Sheriff’s Office to host civilian response training event this Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training course this Tuesday.

The training will start at 6:00 p.m. at Trinity Fellowship Church, 5000 Hollywood Road. No RSVP is required.

According to a press release, Randall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Hank Blanchard and Sheriff Christopher Forbis will teach the training.

The training will provide strategies, guidance and a plan for surviving an active shooter event. According to the release, topics will include history, the prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues and more.

