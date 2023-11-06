Pampa High School dismissed early on Monday while police investigate

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said Pampa High School students and staff are being released early today while police investigate a social media threat.

The controlled dismissal began at 12:10 p.m. and students are being dismissed by their location in the building and not by grade level.

Buses for high school students will start running at 12:45 p.m. The students will be dismissed for the rest of the day.

Law enforcement will continue to investigate while making sure students and staff remain safe.

Multiple law enforcement officers are on campus and will be there during dismissal.

All of the other Pampa ISD campuses will have regular dismissal and bus routes.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.