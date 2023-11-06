Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Pampa High School dismissed early on Monday while police investigate

Officials said Pampa High School students and staff are being released early today while police...
Officials said Pampa High School students and staff are being released early today while police investigate a social media threat.(N/A)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said Pampa High School students and staff are being released early today while police investigate a social media threat.

The controlled dismissal began at 12:10 p.m. and students are being dismissed by their location in the building and not by grade level.

Buses for high school students will start running at 12:45 p.m. The students will be dismissed for the rest of the day.

Law enforcement will continue to investigate while making sure students and staff remain safe.

Multiple law enforcement officers are on campus and will be there during dismissal.

All of the other Pampa ISD campuses will have regular dismissal and bus routes.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Winfrey and the Canyon Eagles
High school football results and playoff matchups in the Texas Panhandle
A motorcyclist in Clovis has died after a crash.
Clovis Police: Motorcyclist dies in crash
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
The Walmart in Clovis partially reopened today, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.
Clovis Walmart partially reopens two months after fire
Jonathan Sullivan
Clovis man sentenced for Memorial Day police chase

Latest News

Amarillo police are responding to a wreck involving a building and a person near S.E. 10th...
Amarillo police: Truck strikes person, building in wreck near S.E. 10th Ave and Ross St
Jonathan Sullivan
Clovis man sentenced for Memorial Day police chase
Students in West Texas A&M University’s speech-language pathology program will be offering free...
WT speech-language pathology program offering free voice disorder screenings Tuesday
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office to host civilian response training event this Tuesday