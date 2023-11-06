Who's Hiring?
Hobbs motorcyclist dies in crash involving semi-truck

A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Hobbs died in a crash with a semi-truck in Gaines County over...
A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Hobbs died in a crash with a semi-truck in Gaines County over the weekend.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Hobbs died in a crash involving a semi-truck over the weekend.

Virgil Woods, 60, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle west down Highway 62/82 near County Road 215 at the time of the crash. According to a DPS report, a semi-truck was driving south on the county road and “failed to yield the right of way” at the stop sign.

The semi-truck started to cross the westbound lanes of the highway and Woods struck the vehicle’s trailer. The 60-year-old died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

