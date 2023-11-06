‘Each of us plays our own part’: Transformation Park anticipates construction to start early next year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Transformation Park officially broke ground in April and is anticipating construction to start early next year after the completion of the new transit terminal.

The nonprofit, dedicated to helping the homeless community, held an information meeting to discuss updates and next steps with the public.

“It should be finished and open in December/first of the year and then we can start on ours,” said Mark Zimmerman, executive director for Transformation Park.

Zimmerman says all hands are on deck to start on Transformation Park.

“Each of us plays our own part. That’s city, church, commerce, and each of us can do different things that the other one can’t. But all of us joining together to make huge roads into representing our community and helping those in our community that are homeless,” said Zimmerman.

Construction will be divided into four phases and will take 18-24 months to complete. Upon completion, Transformation Park will provide a day center, cabin community and transit terminal for those in need with a focus on development.

“Really the thought is to give them tools to give our clients and our friends tools to hopefully break the cycle on chronic homelessness,” said James Bellar, director of programming for Transformation Park.

Bellar’s goal is to celebrate recovery through activities.

“All through the week, we are going to have different options for them to promote just growth and development,” said Bellar.

Currently, the Amarillo community leads Texas in homelessness, with 30 for every 10,000 residents. Transformation Park will help serve as a solution to this issue.

