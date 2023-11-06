Clovis man sentenced for Memorial Day police chase

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man was sentenced for leading police on a chase on Memorial Day, officials said.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said 32-year-old Jonathan Sullivan was sentenced to four years in prison.

On May 29, Sullivan led deputies with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office on a chase and eventually stopped on Rencher Street.

Sullivan ran from deputies and hid behind a house, officials said.

As the deputies searched for him and left a garage, Sullivan took an aggressive stance and pointed a pistol at a deputy.

The deputy, who believed he was about to be shot, pulled his firearm and shot three times at Sullivan, officials said.

The suspect was not hit and ran away before being captured by the New Mexico State Police in an abandoned vehicle.

The pistol Sullivan pointed at the deputy was later found and was determined to be an unloaded airsoft pistol.

The Honorable Judge Drew Tatum sentenced Sullivan to four years. He will have to serve at least three years and eight months before he can be considered for parole.

