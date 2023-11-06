Amarillo police: Truck strikes person, building in wreck near S.E. 10th Ave and Ross St

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are responding to a wreck involving a building and a person near S.E. 10th Avenue and Ross Street.

Amarillo police say a truck was driving west on 10th Avenue when they crossed traffic lanes and hit a person in the parking lot of a business near the S.E. corner of 10th and Ross Street.

The driver then continued west across Ross Street, hit a traffic light box then went into a building near the S.W. corner of the intersection.

Police say both the driver and the person hit were taken to the hospital. The person hit has life-threatening injuries.

The traffic box was damaged, which affected the lights at this intersection.

Police recommend taking an alternate route during this time and and to please drive carefully in this area.

Amarillo police will advise when traffic can resume normally.

