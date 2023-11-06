Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police: Truck strikes person, building in wreck near S.E. 10th Ave and Ross St

Amarillo police are responding to a wreck involving a building and a person near S.E. 10th...
Amarillo police are responding to a wreck involving a building and a person near S.E. 10th Avenue and Ross Street.(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are responding to a wreck involving a building and a person near S.E. 10th Avenue and Ross Street.

Amarillo police say a truck was driving west on 10th Avenue when they crossed traffic lanes and hit a person in the parking lot of a business near the S.E. corner of 10th and Ross Street.

The driver then continued west across Ross Street, hit a traffic light box then went into a building near the S.W. corner of the intersection.

Police say both the driver and the person hit were taken to the hospital. The person hit has life-threatening injuries.

The traffic box was damaged, which affected the lights at this intersection.

Police recommend taking an alternate route during this time and and to please drive carefully in this area.

Amarillo police will advise when traffic can resume normally.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Winfrey and the Canyon Eagles
High school football results and playoff matchups in the Texas Panhandle
A motorcyclist in Clovis has died after a crash.
Clovis Police: Motorcyclist dies in crash
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
The Walmart in Clovis partially reopened today, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.
Clovis Walmart partially reopens two months after fire
Jonathan Sullivan
Clovis man sentenced for Memorial Day police chase

Latest News

Officials said Pampa High School students and staff are being released early today while police...
Pampa High School dismissed early on Monday while police investigate
Jonathan Sullivan
Clovis man sentenced for Memorial Day police chase
Students in West Texas A&M University’s speech-language pathology program will be offering free...
WT speech-language pathology program offering free voice disorder screenings Tuesday
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office to host civilian response training event this Tuesday