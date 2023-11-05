Who's Hiring?
A Warm Start to the Week

By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! With dew points practically matching air temperatures and light winds sticking around, some dense fog will be possible in some areas early this morning. The fog will dissipate as temperatures warm into the 80′s for most of the region, accompanied by lots of sunshine and breezy winds out of the southwest at about 15-25 mph. Unseasonably warm temperatures look to stick around through Wednesday before a cold front sweeps through the region, bringing in a sharp drop in temperatures to close out the work week.

