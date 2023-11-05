Warm Now, Cool Later

Who's Hiring?
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s as we set our clocks back one hour. With dew points practically matching air temperatures and light winds stick around, some dense fog will be possible in some areas early tomorrow morning. The fog will dissipate as temperatures warm into the 80′s for most of the region, accompanied by lots of sunshine and breezy winds out of the southwest at about 15-25 mph. Unseasonably warm temperatures look to stick around through Wednesday before a cold front sweeps through the region, bringing in a sharp drop in temperatures to close out the work week.

