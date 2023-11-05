Greyhounds keep the wagon wheel in Portales after 35-27 win over West Texas A&M

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA)- The Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds beat the West Texas A&M Buffaloes Saturday afternoon 35-27 in the 35th annual ‘Wagon Wheel’ game to keep the wheel in Portales for another year.

The Greyhounds now move to 5-5(2-5) on the season while the Buffs fall to 3-7(2-6).

“This is what college football is all about. Grateful to have such a big rivalry, and really excited for our seniors to go out with the wagon wheel,” Eastern New Mexico head coach Kelley Lee said.

It was West Texas A&M striking first midway through the first quarter as Preston Gregg hit a 35-yard field goal. Seven minutes later, the Buffs find the endzone as Ashton Dubose connects with Tyler Sweet from 19-yards out putting WT up 10-0 to start the second quarter.

It only took the Greyhounds 31 seconds into the second quarter to get on the board as quarterback Mario Sanchez keeps it himself for a 1-yard punch.

The Buffs march down the field their next drive, but ENMU’s defense makes WT settle for a 32-yard field goal from Gregg. West Texas A&M goes into the locker room with a 13-7 lead.

Coming out of halftime, the momentum shifted. Eastern New Mexico scored on its first three drives of the second half.

Right out of the gate, it was another quarterback sneak from Sanchez giving the Greyhounds their first lead of the game, 14-13.

At the 6:00 mark of the third, Sanchez connects with Andre Jones from 55-yards out and Jones runs into the endzone untouched for the score.

Beginning of the fourth quarter, Eastern back in the red zone for Sanchez’s third rushing touchdown of the contest.

Next drive, the Buffs offense sparked as Dubose calls out his own number and takes it into the endzone himself from 2-yards out.

The Greyhounds answer back as Jonathan Watson takes the handoff and marches in 20-yards extending ENMU’s lead even further, 35-20.

Despite another touchdown from the Buffs as Weston Eget connects with Kenneth Redd for the score with 2:35 left in the game, it would not be enough to mount a comeback.

The Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds win the 35th annual ‘Wagon Wheel’ game for the second year in a row with a 35-27 win over West Texas A&M.

“It’s everything, it really is,” Eastern New Mexico quarterback Mario Sanchez said. “I think if you would have seen all of the work that we put in through the summer, through the grind. I mean we are kind of injury played right now, a lot of young guys had to step up. This moment is everything, it’s everything for us, for the school, and for the community.”

The Greyhounds will have one more regular season match up next week against in-state rival, Western New Mexico.

For the Buffs, their season has come to an end.

“I’m proud of my guys,” West Texas A&M head coach Josh Lynn said. “Give Eastern New Mexico credit. To face them and what they do offensively, it’s tough. Disappointed obviously, but what I am proud of is our kids went out there and they never quit. There’s a lot of good things that carry over into next season, and this will be a blessing down the road somewhere.”

