Clovis Police: Motorcyclist dies in crash

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A motorcyclist in Clovis has died after a crash.

On Saturday around 6:17 p.m., Clovis Police Department Communications dispatched a call of a motor vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle on Wheaton Street and Madison Road.

Police, Fire, and Ambulance services were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, officers noted a GMC SUV and a Harley Davidson motorcycle had been involved in a crash.

The GMC came to a stop near Madison Road and the motorcycle was laying on its side in the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle, 42-year-old Shonta Hall was ejected from the motorcycle onto the grass on the north side of Wheaton Street.

Hall was determined to be deceased, having succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash.

The Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team was activated and is investigating this motor vehicle crash.

Police say the driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation.

