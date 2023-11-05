Who's Hiring?
Canyon Boys, Randall Girls, and Addy Bristow bring home the gold in UIL state cross country meet

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KFDA)- The Canyon Eagles, Randall Lady Raiders, and Canyon’s Addy Bristow are all bringing home the gold after their first place finishes at the UIL state cross country meet.

Sophomore Addy Bristow of Canyon High School won first place overall in Class 4A with a time of 11:08.5.

For the Randall Lady Raiders, they won gold as a team. The Lady Raiders had two neck-and-neck finishes with Nayomi Granados and Brooke French finishing in second and third place. All Lady Raiders finished in the top 30.

This is Randall’s 5th state title and first one since 2018.

Overall Place:Time:
Nayomi Granados211:17.6
Brooke French311:17.6
Aspen Turman1111:52.0
Rebel Rea1812:00.6
Yareli Ramos3012:13.4
Tenera Gray3412:15.5
Hailey Roberson4312:21.5

On the boys side, the Canyon Eagles defended their 4A state title. This is the Eagles 6th state championship in school history.

Overall Place:Time:
Alex Niemiec215:18.7
Lathan Lewter415:25.2
Ryan Fernandez715:40.1
Jamison Kirton1716:34.2
Noah Cooper4216:49.2
Andrew Huddleston5617:01.3
Aaryan Katwal-Shaver5717:01.3

