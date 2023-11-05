Canyon Boys, Randall Girls, and Addy Bristow bring home the gold in UIL state cross country meet

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KFDA)- The Canyon Eagles, Randall Lady Raiders, and Canyon’s Addy Bristow are all bringing home the gold after their first place finishes at the UIL state cross country meet.

Sophomore Addy Bristow of Canyon High School won first place overall in Class 4A with a time of 11:08.5.

For the Randall Lady Raiders, they won gold as a team. The Lady Raiders had two neck-and-neck finishes with Nayomi Granados and Brooke French finishing in second and third place. All Lady Raiders finished in the top 30.

This is Randall’s 5th state title and first one since 2018.

Overall Place: Time: Nayomi Granados 2 11:17.6 Brooke French 3 11:17.6 Aspen Turman 11 11:52.0 Rebel Rea 18 12:00.6 Yareli Ramos 30 12:13.4 Tenera Gray 34 12:15.5 Hailey Roberson 43 12:21.5

On the boys side, the Canyon Eagles defended their 4A state title. This is the Eagles 6th state championship in school history.

Overall Place: Time: Alex Niemiec 2 15:18.7 Lathan Lewter 4 15:25.2 Ryan Fernandez 7 15:40.1 Jamison Kirton 17 16:34.2 Noah Cooper 42 16:49.2 Andrew Huddleston 56 17:01.3 Aaryan Katwal-Shaver 57 17:01.3

