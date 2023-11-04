Who's Hiring?
Warm Up and Cool Down

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A weak cold front cools things down on Saturday. Then a quick warm-up again on Sunday followed by warmer days into the middle of next week. On Wednesday the next cold front arrives and that will shift temperatures from well above average to well below. There is no rain in the forecast until next weekend where the models are currently showing a pretty good chance for some showers. Changes to the long-range forecast are obviously likely.

Warm Up and Cool Down
